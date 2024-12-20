Josh's Forecast: A general light snow through Saturday will be followed by the coldest air of the season

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for all of Western NY from 7 a.m. today to 6 a.m. Saturday

All of us will have an "opportunity" to use the snow brushes and even the shovels, as a general light snowfall makes its way through Western New York. This will be a manageable snowfall, with 1 to 3 inches falling today, followed by another 2 to 4 inches later tonight. The lion's share of the snow will fall over Ski Country. The light snow should wind down to flurries early Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will likely fall most of the day, heading for the teens by afternoon. Expect a cold game day at Orchard Park, but at least we might see a little sun. Kickoff temperatures will be in the teens. The holiday week offers up a moderation in temperature.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow likely, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Flurries, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cold, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 15.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cold, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers. low 20s

AFTERNOON: Rain/snow showers. mid 30s