Josh's Forecast: A general light snow is on the way followed by the coldest air of the season to date

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Ho-hum, hum-drum" weather for the afternoon and evening with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will top out close to 30 degrees this afternoon. Snow arrives after midnight with snow continuing through your Friday. A general 2 to 4" of accumulation expected. It will be much colder this weekend.
THURSDAY
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
EVENING: Cloudy, flakes late, near 30
FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow likely, near 30.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Flurries, teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Cold, single digits.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 15.