Josh's Forecast: A general light snow is on the way followed by the coldest air of the season to date

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Ho-hum, hum-drum" weather for the afternoon and evening with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will top out close to 30 degrees this afternoon. Snow arrives after midnight with snow continuing through your Friday. A general 2 to 4" of accumulation expected. It will be much colder this weekend.

THURSDAY

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

EVENING: Cloudy, flakes late, near 30

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow likely, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Flurries, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cold, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 15.