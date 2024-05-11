Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: A few more showers into Mother's Day, but the day itself won't be a washout

Scattered showers continue into Sunday with dry interludes. Temperatures will remain below average
Posted at 5:37 PM, May 11, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The geomagnetic storm continues. If it weren't cloudy, there would be another opportunity to see the aurora borealis tonight. Unfortunately, that's just not the case, as Low pressure continues to twirl just to our west, sending showery spells our way. It still doesn't look like we're in for a washout for Mother's Day, but there will be at least a few drops to dodge. It will noticeably warmer to start next week., but it will stay on the unsettled side. Expect drier weather for the end of the week.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Brief shower, low 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Shower chance, lower 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

