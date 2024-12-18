Josh's Forecast: A few more flakes will be followed by some serious shivering

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake effect snow will develop overnight with 1 to 2" of snow in Ski Country. The weather will be quiet on Thursday with a cloudy sky and nothing more than a rogue flurry. A general light snow will arrive on Friday with 1 to 3" of accumulation likely for most of Western New York. The coldest air of the season arrives this weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cold, 7.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, teens.