Josh's Forecast: A few more flakes will be followed by some serious shivering

The coldest air of the season is due to arrive this weekend with temperatures not getting out of the teens
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake effect snow will develop overnight with 1 to 2" of snow in Ski Country. The weather will be quiet on Thursday with a cloudy sky and nothing more than a rogue flurry. A general light snow will arrive on Friday with 1 to 3" of accumulation likely for most of Western New York. The coldest air of the season arrives this weekend.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Cold, 7.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, teens.

