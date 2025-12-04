Josh's Forecast: A few flakes and falling temperatures into tonight

Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

The coldest air of the season for Western New York has arrived. The arctic front responsible for the chill will also trigger a few lake flakes, which is why we have the Winter Weather Advisories for areas south of Buffalo.

Temperatures will drop this afternoon and wind-chills will be in the single digits. Friday morning temperatures will be in the single digits.

THURSDAY

EVENING: Falling temperatures, flurries, 20s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Frigid, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 20s.