Josh's Forecast: A Dyngus Day delight as clouds break for sun and temperatures flirt with the 50 degree mark

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Monday will likely remain dry for Buffalo with nothing more than a passing shower to the south early in the day. Temperatures will top out close to 50 for a high in the afternoon. Later in the overnight, a chance of rain will return to WNY. A storm system will make its approach Tuesday with areas of rain. The storm will be a slow mover, sticking around through Wednesday. "Manufactured" cold air will allow some of the rain to mix with and change to snow, which may accumulate in the higher terrain of the Southern Tier by Thursday. Snow flakes stick around into Friday with temperatures well below the average. Improvement is in store heading into the weekend with sunshine returning.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, near 40

AFTERNOON: Showers, Near 50

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Areas of rain, higher hill tops switching to snow mid 40s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain/snow shower, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Wet snow showers. Near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Few snow showers, near 30

AFTERNOON: Areas of rain, near 40