Josh's Forecast: A delightful Friday with more sunshine and a milder breeze

Temperatures will be well into the 70s for highs with gentle breezes
7 Weather 5am update, Friday, October 3, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the finest fall weather imaginable is in store for the day today with low humidity, great visibility, and just about 100% of the possible bright sunshine. Temperatures will make their way into the 70s for highs. Summer-like warmth awaits this weekend. Most of Western New York is either in moderate or severe drought. Sorely needed showers are on the way with a cold front, but those won't arrive until sometime Tuesday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s

SATURDAY:
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 80

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, lower 80s

