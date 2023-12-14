Josh's Forecast: A delightful day ahead by mid-December standards for Western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday and after a chilly start temperatures rise into the lower 40s. You'll notice a gusty breeze develop near noon and continue through Friday. Temps rise into the upper 40s Friday afternoon with continued sunshine. A developing coastal storm system may spread clouds into WNY over the weekend with a chance of a shower Sunday PM.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, breezy, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, breezy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, breezy, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, Possible Shower upper 40s.