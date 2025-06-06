Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: A decent weekend ahead

Sunshine and lower humidity levels will dominate the day on Saturday with better air quality and temperatures well into the 70s. Showers return later Sunday
7 Weather 7pm update, Friday, June 6, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saturday will bring an ample amount of sun, drier air, and a seasonable brand of warmth with temperatures into the 70s. Clouds increase on Sunday with the start of the day into the early afternoon remaining dry but it's likely we'll increase the rain chances into the afternoon and evening from south to north.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, early shower south. near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Late rain, mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Showers,
AFTERNOON: Showers, a thundery downpour, mid 70s

