Josh's Forecast: A decent weekend ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saturday will bring an ample amount of sun, drier air, and a seasonable brand of warmth with temperatures into the 70s. Clouds increase on Sunday with the start of the day into the early afternoon remaining dry but it's likely we'll increase the rain chances into the afternoon and evening from south to north.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, early shower south. near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Late rain, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers,

AFTERNOON: Showers, a thundery downpour, mid 70s