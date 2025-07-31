Josh's Forecast: A decent dose of dampness will be followed by a clearing sky

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Finally a break in the heat comes today thanks to a cold front. The showers of the morning will fade giving way to some peeks of afternoon sun. Highs will be in the 70s and overnight lows will be cool and comfortable in the 50s.

The weekend looks great!

Sunny skies Friday through Sunday with warming temperatures.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s