Josh's Forecast: A decent dose of dampness will be followed by a clearing sky

Temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s for highs this afternoon
7 Weather 5am update, Thursday, July 31, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Finally a break in the heat comes today thanks to a cold front. The showers of the morning will fade giving way to some peeks of afternoon sun. Highs will be in the 70s and overnight lows will be cool and comfortable in the 50s.

The weekend looks great!

Sunny skies Friday through Sunday with warming temperatures.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s

