Josh's Forecast: A cool and, at times, unsettled weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We are not quite out of the "wet woods" just yet, but that being said, the trend is our friend. There is a chance for a few showers and even a thundery downpour in places overnight, but largely, it will just be cloudy and cool with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s.

The weekend looks unsettled and cool to start. Expect showers for the early morning Farmer's Markets. It'll dry out into the afternoon Saturday but it will remain very cool with a stubbornly cloudy sky. Many spots won't see temperatures escape the 50s, with parts of the Southern Tier never really out of the 40s for daytime highs!

The pattern finally should break starting with Sunday. It'll still be cooler than normal but sunshine should begin to creep back in as temperatures rise into the lower 60s. In all, good conditions for the Pride Parade.

Expect a strong temperature rebound next week with summer-like air and highs near 80 degrees by Wednesday!

FRIDAY

EVENING: Spotty showers, mainly S.Tier. 60s.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers and isolated t-storm possible. Low 50s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, Few pm showers. near 60.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s