Josh's Forecast: A cool and, at times, unsettled weekend

While it won't be a washout of a weekend, it will be woefully cool with temperatures struggling on Saturday to escape the 50s
7 Weather 5pm update, Friday, May 30, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We are not quite out of the "wet woods" just yet, but that being said, the trend is our friend. There is a chance for a few showers and even a thundery downpour in places overnight, but largely, it will just be cloudy and cool with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s.

The weekend looks unsettled and cool to start. Expect showers for the early morning Farmer's Markets. It'll dry out into the afternoon Saturday but it will remain very cool with a stubbornly cloudy sky. Many spots won't see temperatures escape the 50s, with parts of the Southern Tier never really out of the 40s for daytime highs!

The pattern finally should break starting with Sunday. It'll still be cooler than normal but sunshine should begin to creep back in as temperatures rise into the lower 60s. In all, good conditions for the Pride Parade.

Expect a strong temperature rebound next week with summer-like air and highs near 80 degrees by Wednesday!

FRIDAY
EVENING: Spotty showers, mainly S.Tier. 60s.
OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers and isolated t-storm possible. Low 50s

SATURDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, Few pm showers. near 60.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s

