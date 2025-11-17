Josh's Forecast: A cold, somewhat wintry start to the week

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties until 1pm Monday

The combination of gusty winds, and areas of lake snow will make for some tricky travel in the S. Tier overnight into Monday, so allow for some extra time if you're heading out and about, as blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility in the most persistent lake snows. Snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are possible by Monday night, where the lake bands linger the longest.

Otherwise the story into Monday morning is the cold and the wind for Buffalo. Nothing more than a few flurries will fly here. Temperatures Monday will struggle to get much past the upper 30s.

The trend is our friend through the rest of the week, as temperatures rebound. The next system to watch will arrive by the end of the week. That one won't be wintry, but rather instead, wet!

MONDAY

MORNING: S. Tier snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: S. Tier snow, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30

AFTERNOON: Ample sun, mid 40s