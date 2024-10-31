Josh's Forecast: A case of "whiplash weather" awaits as temperatures take a big tumble

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just before 2pm today, the temperature soared to 78F, smashing the old record of 73F established in 1971. It felt a little more like Labor Day than it did Halloween. A cold front arrives late tonight with busy breezes, a few widely scattered showers, and temperatures plummeting into the upper 40s by Friday morning. Tomorrow's highs will be a full 25 degrees cooler than Halloween's highs. Busy breezes will continue throughout the day with plenty of clouds in place along with another rogue shower or two. Expect the cool weather to stick around into the weekend. Yet another warm up is waiting in the wings for early next week. By Election Day, we will once again be into the 70s for highs.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Windy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.