Josh's Forecast: A bright, brilliant, fresh Friday awaits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for a real "goldilocks day" today with no shortage of sunshine, a fresh cool north breeze, and temperatures a touch below the average with highs in the middle 70s today. Saturday comes with a bit more humidity, a bump in temperatures back into the 80s and a late shot of rain. An isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible associated with the heating o the day, inland and away from the lakeshore. There will be a better chance of more widespread showers and t-storms are late in the evening, after dark. The good news is the gardens will get watered overnight with showers tapering off into Sunday morning.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, lower 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, comfortable, mid 70s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Clear, cool, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, warmer, lower 80s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sct'd showers, upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Clouds & sun, muggy, upper 70s