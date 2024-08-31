Josh's Forecast: A breezy, but seasonably mild Sunday awaits with at least some sun, but also a passing shower

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York had to dodge drops at times on Saturday. The second of two cold fronts will swing across the region on Sunday serving as a trigger for a few scattered showers in the afternoon and quite the drop in temperature. Labor Day morning will start out with lows in the 40s, especially into the S. Tier, but we should otherwise see a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Northwesterly breezes will also mean some lake-effect cloud cover!. Highs are back into the middle 60s! High pressure will be in charge of our weather most of the week, serving as a virtual "guarantee" of dry weather and an ample amount of sun. Expect day to day warming through Thursday with highs back to near 80 Thursday afternoon.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, stray shower, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cool Low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly Sunny. upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear and cool. mid- 40s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, lower 70s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s