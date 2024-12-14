Josh's Forecast: A break from the bitter is ahead, but in the meantime, we shiver

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time in a while, there are no winter weather alerts to speak of. It is, however, going to be quite cold for the day on Saturday. On the "bright side", we'll enjoy a good supply of sunshine through the day, despite the fact that temperatures will struggle to climb to near freezing. Clouds roll in on Sunday with our next system. This time, it's more of a wet story than a wintry story, although a bit of wet snow or freezing drizzle is possible in the Southern Tier, as the precipitation begins. Milder air follows to start next week.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 40s.