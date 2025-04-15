Josh's Forecast: A blustery and cool Tuesday with showers of both rain and wet snow developing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — T.S. Eliot once wrote "April is the cruelest month." Perhaps he was referring to spring in Western New York!

A strong storm system parked to our north will send much cooler air our way on stiff winds. Gusts to 40 mph are possible this afternoon, along with dropping temperatures.

As that cooler air moves across the lakes, lake enhanced showers of BOTH rain AND wet snow will develop. The potential is there for some slushy accumulation of that wet snow in the higher terrain of the western and central Southern Tier.

Flurries linger into Wednesday morning, and although it will still be blustery, it will be a bit sunnier.

Temperatures moderate for the end of the week with highs back into the 60s by Friday!

Today's Forecast is...

TODAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Windy, sct'd showers, 40

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, wet flakes, low 30s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, breezy, 40

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Some sun, near 50