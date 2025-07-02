Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: A beautiful stretch of summer weather heading into the holiday weekend

Thursday will bring an ample amount of sun and a seasonable brand of warmth
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We are heading into the holiday weekend with some delightful summer weather. The only "caveat", or "fly in the ointment", is a weakening cold front that will makes its way through the region early Thursday, triggering a spot shower or isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will climb to near 80 both for Thursday and the Fourth of July. The heat and humidity will build for both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping out close to 90 by Sunday.

WEDNESDAY
EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild, mid 60s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Moslty sunny, upper 80s.

