Josh's Forecast: A beautiful last day of summer ahead of changes for the unsettled

We'll enjoy temperatures on Sunday that will flirt with 80 degrees
7 Weather 11pm update, September 20, 2025
Posted

Warmer weather returns on Sunday with highs in the low 80s and continued good weather for other area events, including the Bisons' Game!
Clouds thicken up into the evening with spotty showers coming from the west into the overnight. Some lingering scattered showers will be possible on Monday as fall arrives at 2:19pm

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Showers, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

