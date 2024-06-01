Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: A "50-50" weather weekend with Saturday being the nicer of the two days

No shortage of sunshine for the day on Saturday, but turning unsettled on Sunday with scattered showers and a thundery downpour
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 10:07 PM, May 31, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dry weather will continue through Saturday thanks to a broad area of High pressure drifting toward the east coast. A weakening area of Low pressure moving into the Ohio Valley Saturday night and Sunday brings scattered showers and thunderstorms. Dry and warmer weather follows for Monday.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App