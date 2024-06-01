Josh's Forecast: A "50-50" weather weekend with Saturday being the nicer of the two days

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dry weather will continue through Saturday thanks to a broad area of High pressure drifting toward the east coast. A weakening area of Low pressure moving into the Ohio Valley Saturday night and Sunday brings scattered showers and thunderstorms. Dry and warmer weather follows for Monday.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.