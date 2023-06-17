Josh's Father's Day Forecast: Another gem of a day with plenty of sunshine and a comfortable brand of warmth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Low pressure, the same system that brought us the showers Friday, will park itself over New England through the weekend. We'll be on the dry side of that system, allowing us to enjoy a good supply of sun and a pleasant brand of warmth into Father's Day. Truly picture perfect for all outdoor activities. We'll have to keep an eye out on the smoke plumes over Canada. The upper level wind pattern would support drawing down some of that smoke into Western NY next week. That, in conjunction, with building heat and a touch of humidity could lead to air quality issues. There's also not much of a chance for rain in the new week ahead, so expect the ground to remain fairly parched. The next remote chance for a few showers probably won't arrive until sometime next weekend.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, lower 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 83

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, lower 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 85

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, lower 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 85

