Josh's Christmas Day Forecast: Some patchy fog early, otherwise very mild and dry with some partial sunshine

Temperatures for the holiday will climb into the upper 50s making it the mildest Christmas Day for Buffalo since the early 1980s
Posted at 6:56 PM, Dec 24, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're in search of a "White Christmas", the only way that you'll find that this year in Western New York is by listening to the classic Irving Berlin song. In fact, Christmas Day will likely bring some of the mildest weather we have seen in Buffalo for the holiday since the early 1980s. Clouds stick around on Sunday with milder air in place and highs in the upper 40s. It's even milder for Christmas Day with temperatures into the 50s. Expect a round of more significant rain by later Tuesday.

From all of us in the 7 Weather Center...Happy Holidays!

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, low 50s.Today's Forecast is...

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Cloudy with areas of rain, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, mild, low 50s

