It's SUNday!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog in the valley will mix out as sunshine sets the tone for a warmer Sunday. Heat and humidity will be on the increase for the next few days and we will remain rain-free until the midweek. A cold front will sweep through and zap that heat an humidity, making way for more comfy and seasonable air by the second half of the week

SUNDAY

MORNING: 52

AFTERNOON: 77

Mostly sunny and warmer

MONDAY- Memorial Day

MORNING: 62

AFTERNOON: 82

Warm and quiet

TUESDAY

MORNING: 66

AFTERNOON: 84

Mostly sunny and warmer, especially in the S. Tier

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 69

AFTERNOON: 80

Showers and thunderstorms

THURSDAY

MORNING: 53

AFTERNOON: 70

Partly cloudy

