It's SUNday!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog in the valley will mix out as sunshine sets the tone for a warmer Sunday. Heat and humidity will be on the increase for the next few days and we will remain rain-free until the midweek. A cold front will sweep through and zap that heat an humidity, making way for more comfy and seasonable air by the second half of the week
SUNDAY
MORNING: 52
AFTERNOON: 77
Mostly sunny and warmer
MONDAY- Memorial Day
MORNING: 62
AFTERNOON: 82
Warm and quiet
TUESDAY
MORNING: 66
AFTERNOON: 84
Mostly sunny and warmer, especially in the S. Tier
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 69
AFTERNOON: 80
Showers and thunderstorms
THURSDAY
MORNING: 53
AFTERNOON: 70
Partly cloudy