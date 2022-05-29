Watch
It's SUNday!

Warmer with sunshine today
7 Weather Forecast 11pm Update, Saturday May 28
Posted at 11:32 PM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 23:32:33-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog in the valley will mix out as sunshine sets the tone for a warmer Sunday. Heat and humidity will be on the increase for the next few days and we will remain rain-free until the midweek. A cold front will sweep through and zap that heat an humidity, making way for more comfy and seasonable air by the second half of the week

SUNDAY
MORNING: 52
AFTERNOON: 77
Mostly sunny and warmer

MONDAY- Memorial Day
MORNING: 62
AFTERNOON: 82
Warm and quiet

TUESDAY
MORNING: 66
AFTERNOON: 84
Mostly sunny and warmer, especially in the S. Tier

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 69
AFTERNOON: 80
Showers and thunderstorms

THURSDAY
MORNING: 53
AFTERNOON: 70
Partly cloudy

