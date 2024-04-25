Itchy skin? Blame it on the weather! Skin issues can sometimes creep up due to changes in weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — I sometimes wonder why my skin has issues when the weather changes, and after doing a little digging, I found out that sometimes we can blame it on the weather.

Spring weather can be rough on our skin. With roller coaster temps and dry days versus stormy days, it can take a toll on us.

Skin likes to stay hydrated so less humidity or a really dry day can cause cracked skin and inflammation. Some types of eczema are even triggered by spring pollen.

Cold weather holds less moisture; this can cause chapped lips and dry skin. When the weather heats up, your skin might feel greasy as more oils build up on the surface. Acne may also flare up as you sweat more. In addition, hot and humid weather can cause heat rash which leads to very itchy skin.

The sun can also take a toll on us and can cause sunburn. It's best to avoid long outdoor activities when the strongest sun rays are between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Check your sunscreen to be sure it hasn't expired, and use a sunscreen with a high SPF. It's recommended to apply sunscreen every two hours after you sweat or swim.

Overall, our skin likes consistency, no matter what the weather does, expect your skin to react.

Be sure to check with your doctor if your skin condition is severe or persistent.