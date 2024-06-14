'It will feel like 100 degrees': Possible record warmth in WNY as rare extended heat wave will settle in

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures will soar next week in Western New York as highs will be well into the 90s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Our normal high temperature this time of year is 76 degrees. Temperatures next week will be 15 to almost 20 degrees above normal.

The heat index, which measures the "real feel" temperature, is going to be near 100 degrees. If you work outside make sure you are drinking plenty of water while taking plenty of breaks. Definitely do not leave your children or pets in the car in this heat wave.

Records will fall next week:

June 17 Record, 94, set in 1994. Forecast high: 89 degrees.

June 18 Record 95, set in 1994. Forecast high: 94 degrees.

June 19 Record 90, set in 2001. Forecast high: 93 degrees.

June 20 Record 92, set in 1995. Forecast high: 92 degrees.

June 21 Record 93, set in 1953. Forecast high: 90 degrees.

Models are in agreement that this will be an unprecedented heat wave. This area of high pressure that will settle over the area will be one of the strongest highs on record.

