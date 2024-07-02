It gets hot in Buffalo but we still have never reached 100 degrees. Here's why

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Summer in Buffalo is usually a very pleasant time for Western New Yorkers. We have festivals every weekend starting in early June and continuing right through the home opener for the Buffalo Bills!

On average our highs are near 80 degrees. We normally experience 90 degrees 3 times a year. So far we have reached 90 twice. In 1955 our high was at or above 90 degrees 20 times. That is the record for most 90-degree days in one year.

One thing we have not done is topped out at 100 degrees. Tampa, Florida and Naples, Florida have also never reached 100 degrees. Miami has only done it once.

We have Lake Erie sitting to our west. On average Lake Erie peaks at 73 degrees in late July through mid-August. Our primary winds are out of the west/southwest so that cooler air over Lake Erie gets pushed inland over Buffalo. The cooler air over Lake Erie keeps areas to the northeast of Lake Erie cooler.

The lake has a huge impact on our weather. In the winter it brings us lake-effect snow and in the summer it keeps our temperatures cooler. The lake also produces a lake breeze which keeps us cooler.

In the summer land will warm up faster than Lake Erie. The warm air will rise creating an area of low pressure. The cooler air over Lake Erie is sinking, creating a high-pressure area. Air flows from high to low pressure bringing that cooler air into Buffalo, restricting our chance to reach 100 degrees.