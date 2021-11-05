Icy roads this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mainly clear and chilly this morning with slippery roads and sidewalks this morning. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the 40s. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend with highs near 60 on Monday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear and icy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 32.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 60.

