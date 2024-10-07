Hurricane Milton has rapidly intensified into a Powerful 5 Category Storm with 160mph winds and is moving ESE at 9mph. It will make landfall on the west coast of Florida Wednesday PM-Thursday AM. Milton will maintain its Category 5 status a little while longer. Some wind shear aloft on its approach to Florida may weaken the storm to a Category 3, but a Cat 3 is still a MAJOR HURRICANE. A Hurricane WATCH is posted for much of Florida. The Storm is expected to cross the entire Florida peninsula on Thursday. Florida has received a lot rain the past couple days which may compound the Hurricane landfall. Even Disney World is under the Hurricane Watch. Please urge your family and friends in Florida to pay close attention to their local news for Evacuation Zone information, and to heed all advisories and recommendations for safety and well-being.

