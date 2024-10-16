'Hunter's supermoon' visible through Friday, the biggest and brightest of the year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's another full moon this week, the Hunter's supermoon, and it's quite special because it's the biggest and brightest one of all.

That's because the moon is closest to the Earth. In fact, the moon will come within 226,000 miles of Earth, significantly closer than at other times in its orbit. As a result, the moon will appear approximately 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon, creating a striking visual display.

The moon will reach its closest point to Earth at around 9 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday.

You should be able to see the moon appearing full through Friday morning.

Astronomers say the supermoon will be most striking right after sunset and advise looking just above the horizon for the best chances at visibility.

If you happen to miss it this month, our fourth and final supermoon of the year will happen on Friday, November 15.