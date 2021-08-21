Watch
Weather

Actions

Hot with a few showers arriving for Saturday

The heat and humidity continue this weekend
items.[0].videoTitle
7 First Alert Forecast 11pm, Update Friday August 20
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 11:53 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 23:53:14-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weekend will remain hot & humid with temperatures in the mid 80s and afternoon scattered showers and an isolated t-storm on Saturday. Sunday, the mercury rises into the upper 80s with an isolated evening shower. Hurricane Henri will be hitting NYC area during the day on Sunday then moving inland creating flooding rains for eastern NY and PA with much less impact for WNY as outer bands of rain will cross the region late Sunday into Monday.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Warm and muggy. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers. Mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Warm and humid. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Hot & humid with scattered T-Storms. Mid 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mild and muggy. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Warm & humid. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Hot & Humid with few T-Storms. Mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018