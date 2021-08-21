Hot with a few showers arriving for Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weekend will remain hot & humid with temperatures in the mid 80s and afternoon scattered showers and an isolated t-storm on Saturday. Sunday, the mercury rises into the upper 80s with an isolated evening shower. Hurricane Henri will be hitting NYC area during the day on Sunday then moving inland creating flooding rains for eastern NY and PA with much less impact for WNY as outer bands of rain will cross the region late Sunday into Monday.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Warm and muggy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers. Mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Warm and humid. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot & humid with scattered T-Storms. Mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mild and muggy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Warm & humid. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot & Humid with few T-Storms. Mid 80s.

