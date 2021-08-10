Hot and humid with sctd. storms today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heat Advisory from 12pm to 8pm Wednesday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties.

Partly sunny, hot and humid today with sctd. showers and storms. Expect a round of storms this morning with another round of showers and storms this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s. The humid air mass sticks around through Friday with uncomfortable humidity levels. A cold front moves through on Friday and ushers in less humid air for the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Warm and muggy with sctd. showers. Near 80.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid with sctd. showers and t-storms. Mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Near 80.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated storms. Mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Warm and muggy again. Near 80.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, hot and humid with sctd. storms. Mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Warm and muggy with sctd. showers. Near 80.

AFTERNOON: Cold front moves through with sctd. showers and t-showers. Mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and cooler. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and less humid. Near 80.

