Hot and humid conditions persist across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heat Advisory until 7pm for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. It will feel like it's in the upper 90s this afternoon.

The heat sticks around with partly sunny skies today. An isolated shower or t-shower could develop north and south of Buffalo later today.

This is now the second warmest August on record.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. A few showers south of Buffalo this morning. Low to mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower or t-shower north and south of Buffalo. Mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with showers south of Buffalo. Low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. t-showers. Mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. t-showers. Mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers. Near 80.

