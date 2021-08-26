Watch
Weather

Actions

Hot and humid conditions persist across WNY

Heat Advisories for parts of WNY
items.[0].videoTitle
Thursday Weather
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 7:11 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 07:17:55-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heat Advisory until 7pm for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. It will feel like it's in the upper 90s this afternoon.

The heat sticks around with partly sunny skies today. An isolated shower or t-shower could develop north and south of Buffalo later today.

This is now the second warmest August on record.

August Temps

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. A few showers south of Buffalo this morning. Low to mid 70s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower or t-shower north and south of Buffalo. Mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with showers south of Buffalo. Low 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. t-showers. Mid 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. t-showers. Mid 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers. Near 80.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018