Holiday weekend starts dry, ends wet

Unofficial end to summer will feel like fall
7 First Alert Forecast 11 p.m. Update, Friday, September 3
Posted at 8:52 AM, Sep 04, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We see a bump in the heat today as a warm front approaches. Morning clouds and patchy fog gradually make way for sun & clouds. Don't be surprised by a one or two light stray showers. Otherwise, we stay dry and warmer today. Clouds increase tonight ahead of scattered showers that arrive late. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 60s with the Southern Tier seeing lows in the upper 50s. Sunday starts with scattered showers that are more numerous with some having more moderate rainfall. Isolated thunderstorms pick up after noon ahead of a passing cold front. This front brings cooler temperatures Sunday. A second front passes Monday morning making the unofficial end to summer certainly feel like it. Not only will Monday be cool, but it starts of quite wet with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. We'll see another bump in temperatures on Tuesday, but it is short lived, as temperatures dip on Wednesday and into the rest of the week.

SATURDAY
MORNING: 55
AFTERNOON: 77
Sun & clouds with chance of a stray shower

SUNDAY
MORNING: 65
AFTERNOON: 75
Cooler with scattered showers and t-storms

MONDAY- LABOR DAY
MORNING: 62
AFTERNOON: 71
Cool with scattered showers & t-storms

TUESDAY
MORNING: 57
AFTERNOON: 77
Warmer with sun & clouds

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 63
AFTERNOON: 71
Cool with scattered showers

