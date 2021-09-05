Holiday weekend ends wet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Today starts with scattered showers that are more numerous with some having more moderate rainfall. Isolated thunderstorms pick up after noon ahead of a passing cold front. This front brings cooler temperatures for the day .A second front passes Monday morning making the unofficial end to summer certainly feel like it. Not only will Monday be cool, but it starts of quite wet with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. It will be quite breezy as well. We'll see another bump in temperatures on Tuesday, but it is short lived, as temperatures dip on Wednesday and into the rest of the week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 65

AFTERNOON: 75

Cooler with scattered showers and t-storms

MONDAY- LABOR DAY

MORNING: 62

AFTERNOON: 71

Cool with scattered showers & t-storms

TUESDAY

MORNING: 57

AFTERNOON: 77

Warmer with sun & clouds

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 63

AFTERNOON: 71

Cool with scattered showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 58

AFTERNOON: 70

Cool and mild

FRIDAY

MORNING: 57

AFTERNOON: 67

Partly cloudy and cooler