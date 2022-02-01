Highs near 40 this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Storm Watch for all of WNY from 10pm Wednesday through 1pm Friday. Heavy snow possible during this time period.

High pressure across the region will bring sunny skies and milder temperatures to the area today. Highs will top out near 40 degrees this afternoon. The next system arrives late on Wednesday with rain and snow arriving late tomorrow. The wintry mix will change to all snow Wednesday night and snow continues through Friday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow, upper 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, near 20.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 20.

