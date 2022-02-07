Watch
Highs in the mid to upper 30s today

Partly sunny and pleasant
Monday Weather
Posted at 6:26 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 06:26:23-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A quiet start to the week with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. A weak system moves through the area overnight with a general light snow developing. Snow showers will end Tuesday morning with partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon. Another system arrives on Wednesday with rain and snow showers developing.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Light snow, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, near 30.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow showers, near 40.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow late, upper 30s.

2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018