Highs in the mid to upper 30s today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A quiet start to the week with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. A weak system moves through the area overnight with a general light snow developing. Snow showers will end Tuesday morning with partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon. Another system arrives on Wednesday with rain and snow showers developing.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Light snow, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, near 30.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow showers, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow late, upper 30s.

