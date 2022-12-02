High Wind Watches for Western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A high wind watch has been issued for most of Western New York.

The watch begins at 10 p.m. Friday for Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties and continues through 7 p.m. Saturday.

The watch begins at 8 a.m. Saturday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties and continues through 7 p.m. Saturday.

Damaging wind gusts could blow down trees and power lines.

Chilly start to Friday with temperatures rising from the 20s to the 30s for the morning drive. Dry weather will continue into Friday with milder afternoon temps in the upper 40s. It'll be breezy through the day with strong gusty winds late in the evening and through the day Saturday. Expect overnight Friday into Saturday with strong winds and mild temperatures. Early highs on Saturday in the 50s with strong wind gusts to near 60mph and rain. Snow showers and limited lake snow follow the cold front from early afternoon onward.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds. Upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Breezy. High: upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain/Strong winds. Low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Wet snow/strong winds. 40s and 30s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. upper 30s.