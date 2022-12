BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A high wind watch has been issued for most of Western New York.

The watch begins at 10 p.m. Friday for Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties and continues through 7 p.m. Saturday.

The watch begins at 8 a.m. Saturday for Nothern Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties and continues through 7 p.m. Saturday.

Damaging wind gusts could blow down trees and power lines.