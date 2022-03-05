High Wind Warning for most of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A High Wind Warning has been issued for WNY EXCEPT Allegany County from Sunday 7am through 6pm. Strong wind gusts will take down trees. Expect power outages. Driving will be difficult, especially in high profile vehicles. Be sure to keep electronics sufficiently charged, in case any power outages occur. Please stay clear of wooded areas. Stay away from windows during peak winds.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for Allegancy County from Sunday 9am through 9pm. Wind gusts up to 60-65 mph could take trees as well as power lines, cause some power outages, and make travel difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and empty tractor trailers. Be sure to keep electronics sufficiently charged, in case any power outages occur.

Strong winds and warmer temperatures on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. Showers and thundershowers will roll through Sunday morning. A cold front will drop our temperatures on Monday with rain and snow likely.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 47

AFTERNOON: 62

Warm and windy with passing showers

MONDAY

MORNING: 34

AFTERNOON: 40

Falling temperatures turning rain to snow

TUESDAY

MORNING: 27

AFTERNOON: 32

Partly cloudy

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 27

AFTERNOON: 44

Partly cloudy

THURSDAY

MORNING: 29

AFTERNOON: 47

Mostly cloudy

