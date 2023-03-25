High Wind Warnings for parts of Western NY Saturday and Sunday

High Wind WARNING 5am Saturday through 5am Sunday So. Erie, Chautauqua counties. Wind gust 50 to 60 miles per hour at times.

High Wind WARNING 6pm Saturday through 5am Sunday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Counties for winds gusting 50 to 60 miles per hour.

Wind ADVISORY

6PM Saturday-5am Sunday for Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Allegany counties and northern PA with wind gusts to 55mph possible.

Rain and snow showers arrive early on Saturday. Winds increase with rain showers off and on for your Saturday. Winds will gust 40 to 60 miles per hour with power outages possible. Prepare to have flashlights and power banks charged ahead of time. It will stay breezy on Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures stay below normal Sunday through Thursday.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and strong winds, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, Windy low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny,Breezy low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow showers. 30

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow showers. mid 40s

