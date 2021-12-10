High Wind Warnings and Lakeshore Flood Warnings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High Wind Warning for Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties Saturday 1pm to 11pm. Winds will gust 60 to 70mph at times.

Lakeshore Flood Warning for the Lake Erie shore from 1pm Saturday to 1am Sunday. Waves 15 to 20 feet will cause erosion along the shore.

Expect quiet weather today with a little sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Today is a great day to prepare for tomorrow. If you have a generator now is a great time to make sure it's still working. Saturday will bring a soaking rain in the morning with strong winds in the afternoon. Winds will gust 60 to 70 mph which will bring trees down and lead to power outages.

Lake Erie will see a rapid water rise in the afternoon. The water on the eastern end of Lake Erie could rise 10 feet. Waves will be 15 to 20 feet on Saturday which will lead to extensive erosion.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers and thundershowers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Strong winds, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cool breeze, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and chilly, near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and breezy, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.

