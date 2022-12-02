High Wind Warning for much of Western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A High Wind WARNING has been issued for most of Western New York.

The warning starts at 7 p.m. Friday for Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties and continues through 5 p.m. Saturday.

The warning begins at 7 a.m. Saturday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties and continues through 5 p.m. Saturday.

Damaging wind gusts to near 60 mph could blow down trees and power lines.

A wind advisory begins at 7 a.m. Saturday for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and continues through 5 p.m. Saturday.

WKBW

Clouds and limited sunshine with milder afternoon temps in the upper 40s. It'll turn breezy toward the end of the day with strong gusty winds late in the evening and through the day Saturday. Staying mild overnight with temps hovering in the upper 40s with widespread rain moving in. Early highs on Saturday in the low 50s with strong wind gusts to near 60mph and rain. Wet snow showers and limited lake snow follow the cold front from afternoon into the evening.

FRIDAY

AFTERNOON: Clouds and limited sun. Turning breezy. High: upper 40s.

Night: Strong to damaging wind gusts with wide-spread rain overnight. Mild lows in the upper 40s with winds gusting from 45-60mph overnight.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain/Strong winds. Low 50s. Wind Gusts to 60.

AFTERNOON: Wet snow/strong winds. 40s and 30s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. upper 30s. Breezy.

