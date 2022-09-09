High pressure over Western New York will bring abundant sunshine to the area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over Western New York will bring sunny skies to the area with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Saturday Clouds will be increasing on Sunday with rain showers late in the day.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

