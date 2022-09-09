Watch Now
High pressure over Western New York will bring abundant sunshine to the area

Sunny skies today with high temperatures near 80. Partly sunny and warmer on Saturday.
Friday Weather
Posted at 8:05 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 08:05:32-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over Western New York will bring sunny skies to the area with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Saturday Clouds will be increasing on Sunday with rain showers late in the day.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

