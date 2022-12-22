High impact long duration winter storm starts with rain on Thursday

Winter Storm Watch for the region 7am Friday through 7am Monday.
Western New York will experience relatively quiet weather ahead of what appears to be a high impact, multifaceted long duration winter storm that will impact travel and more starting Friday and continuing into the Christmas Day holiday.
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE STORM & WHEN
THURSDAY: Widespread rain and mild temperatures.
FRIDAY: An abrupt change from rain to snow, a flash freeze, and increasing winds into Friday night which could cause some localized lakeshore flooding issues.
SATURDAY: Potential for heavy lake snow, esp. for Ski Country, that lasts into Christmas Day.
WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain arrives, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 40.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain, mid 40s
AFTERNOON: Windy with rain to snow, mid 30s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow and strong winds, low teens.
AFTERNOON: Snow and strong winds, upper teens.