Watch Now
Weather

Actions

High impact long duration winter storm starts with rain on Thursday

Impacts will be low on travel tonight into tomorrow. Rapidly deteriorating conditions imminent on Friday with wind whipped snow and plunging temperatures.
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 7:09 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 19:09:13-05

Winter Storm Watch for the region 7am Friday through 7am Monday.

Western New York will experience relatively quiet weather ahead of what appears to be a high impact, multifaceted long duration winter storm that will impact travel and more starting Friday and continuing into the Christmas Day holiday.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE STORM & WHEN

THURSDAY: Widespread rain and mild temperatures.

FRIDAY: An abrupt change from rain to snow, a flash freeze, and increasing winds into Friday night which could cause some localized lakeshore flooding issues.

SATURDAY: Potential for heavy lake snow, esp. for Ski Country, that lasts into Christmas Day.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain arrives, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 40.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain, mid 40s
AFTERNOON: Windy with rain to snow, mid 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow and strong winds, low teens.
AFTERNOON: Snow and strong winds, upper teens.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App