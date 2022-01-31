Here we SNOW again: next round of winter weather hits WNY starting late Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The stage is set for possibly another significant snow event in Western New York as we end the week. There are still a lot of details emerging with this system as we are several days away from it arriving.

Things will be changing over the next few days. As of right now here's what we are expecting:

WEDNESDAY: Snow arrives late in the afternoon. This snow could mix with rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain across the Southern Tier. If milder air pushes further north the wintry mix could be in Buffalo.

THURSDAY: Snow likely for most of Western New York. The Southern Tier could still see a snow, sleet, freezing rain mixture. The wintry mix will keep snow totals down south of Buffalo. Areas near the state line could see very icy conditions on Thursday.

FRIDAY: Snow in the morning tapering to snow showers in the afternoon for all of Western New York. Temperatures drop on Friday with highs back in the teens.

WKBW