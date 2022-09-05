Heavy rain showers at times for Labor Day morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flood Watch for Potter county in Pennsylvania until 1am Tuesday.

A stalled weather system will keep the chance of showers in the forecast through Labor Day. Expect showers and periods of heavy rain cross WNY, including the Buffalo metro area. Areas south of Buffalo may pick up over 1" of rain. Showers will gradually wind down Monday afternoon and evening. A leftover shower is possible on Tuesday. Even an isolated shower or two is possible on Wednesday with temperatures moving into the mid-80s. Sunny conditions and temperatures in the 80s end the week.

LABOR DAY MONDAY:

Areas of morning fog. Periods of widespread rain early, tapering to scattered showers in the afternoon and evening with dry time mixed in. Cool highs near 70.

TUESDAY:

Any leftover showers ending early with gradual clearing PM. High: low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Nice. High: mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High: near 80

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny. Warmer. High: low 80s.