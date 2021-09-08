Heavy rain across the area this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will move through the area this morning with showers and thundershowers likely. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Skies will clear with sunshine this afternoon. We could see a few lake effect rain showers develop tonight south of Buffalo. It will be a bit unsettled on Thursday but Friday and Saturday look fantastic. Sunday there is a chance for rain later in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers and thundershowers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and nice, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: A few showers across the Southern Tier, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: A few showers, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Rain arrives late, mid 70s.

