Watch
Weather

Actions

Heavy rain across the area this morning

Clearing skies this afternoon
items.[0].videoTitle
Wednesday Weather
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 7:35 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 08:01:11-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will move through the area this morning with showers and thundershowers likely. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Skies will clear with sunshine this afternoon. We could see a few lake effect rain showers develop tonight south of Buffalo. It will be a bit unsettled on Thursday but Friday and Saturday look fantastic. Sunday there is a chance for rain later in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Showers and thundershowers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and nice, mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: A few showers across the Southern Tier, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: A few showers, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Rain arrives late, mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018