Heavy lake effect rain for parts of Western New York today and tomorrow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flood Watch for Erie and Chautauqua Counties today through 5am Wednesday. Rain amounts in the 2 to 4" range.
Showers and thundershowers likely today and tomorrow. Skies will clear out on Wednesday with pleasant weather for the end of the week and the weekend.
MONDAY
MORNING: Lake effect rain arrives, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers, upper 50s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Rain likely, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers, mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, mid 50s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.