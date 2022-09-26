Heavy lake effect rain for parts of Western New York today and tomorrow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flood Watch for Erie and Chautauqua Counties today through 5am Wednesday. Rain amounts in the 2 to 4" range.

Showers and thundershowers likely today and tomorrow. Skies will clear out on Wednesday with pleasant weather for the end of the week and the weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: Lake effect rain arrives, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers, upper 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers, mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

