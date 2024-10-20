Heavenly weather pairs up with some heavenly happenings this weekend!

(WKBW-TV) BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo and all of Western New York just finished it's THIRD sunny day in a row on Saturday. To quote The Carpenters, "we've only just begun"! The sunny stretch is likely to continue until at least early Wednesday. And it's going to get warmer as well. In fact, the trend is upwards to the point where, if some models pan out, that temperatures may start to at least flirt with record high territory.

https://x.com/wnywxguy/status/1847811292406362205/photo/1

The normal high right now is in the upper 50s!

If you're a big fan of the fall foliage, then the combination of the warmth with the explosion of the fall colors across Western New York will be a real treat. It looks just perfect for that trip to the farm stand to get some fresh apple cider, or just to admire all the beauty by day. Check out just where you can see some of the best colors right now.

https://twitter.com/wnywxguy/status/1847818065079046201

Now it's time to gaze into the sky above us, and enjoy the "heavenly happenings" all happening concurrently. First, we still have that Hunter's Moon, albeit now a "waning gibbous". Next, there's been Comet A3. And, right now, there's the Orionid Meteor Shower, which will really ramp up starting Sunday night, at 20 meteors per hour at times!

So...whether you're looking around you, or looking up....look! You'll enjoy a great show, and it's all free!