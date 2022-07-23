Watch Now
Heat, Humidity & Chance for Strong T-Storms to Finish Weekend

Main threats to include damaging wind gusts and flash flooding on Sunday
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 17:13:55-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Isolated showers and t-storms across the southern tier will end this evening. Partly cloudy skies tonight. Staying warm, muggy and breezy with lows in the low 70s. A round of scattered showers and t-storms possible Sunday morning and again during the afternoon especially inland away from the lake. More numerous showers and t-storms will develop Sunday evening along a cold front pushing through. Heavy rain, flash flooding and damaging winds are possible. Highs on Sunday in the mid 80s with SW winds 15-25 gusts to 40mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of AM showers & t-storms, inland during the afternoon and widespread during the evening with heavy rain and strong wind gusts.
Muggy. High: mid 80s. SW winds 15-25 G 40

Monday: Morning showers, followed by clearing skies and a big drop in humidity during the 2nd half of the day. High: 75

Tuesday: Sunny and Nice. High: mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers late. High: 80.

Thursday: Scattered showers and t-showers. High: low 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 75

